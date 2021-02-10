The best snow in years is seen in the closed ski resorts of Scotland





The UK recorded the coldest night of 2010 last night when the temperature dropped to 16.7C in northern Altnahar, Scotland.

It has been a very snowy winter for Scotland so far, making comparisons to the severe frost of a decade ago. This is very frustrating for the staff at the ski resorts, who have had to stay closed during the lockdown.



