Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins in the US Senate – BBC News





Donald Trump's second indictment trial has begun in the U.S. Senate. The former president has been accused of "inciting insurgency" in the face of the deadly incident at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Dismissal is the process of accusing a public official of committing serious crimes or offenses. They are being tried in the U.S. Senate by a two-thirds majority to get the verdict. If convicted, Trump may be banned from holding public office. Fiona Bruce is introduced in the BBC News Ten film by North American editor Jon Sopel.

