Shanghai earthquake false video reports use old photos from past disasters

The videos have been watched tens of thousands of times in multiple posts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter claiming to show the effects of a major earthquake in the Chinese city of Shanghai on January 31, 2021. The claim is false: The images in the clips show various global natural disasters from previous years. There have been no reliable reports of an earthquake in Shanghai in January 2021 as of February 10, 2021.

One of the videos posted on YouTube on February 1, 2021, was viewed more than 120,000 views.

The footage shows various photos of collapsing buildings and emergency workers carrying stretchers.

The video is titled: “An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 in Shanghai, China, left more than 700 victims | Earthquakes in China.”

The description stated that “the number of people killed in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred on January 31 in several Shanghai cities rose to 231 and injured 502 people.” Currently, 421 people are still receiving treatment and monitoring in the hospital.

A male voice can be heard narrating the video repeating these sentences.

Screenshot of a misleading Facebook post captured February 8, 2021

Very similar videos have been shared on YouTube in recent days, including here, here, and here.

The links to these videos have been shared in multiple posts on Facebook and Twitter along with a similar claim.

The claim, however, is wrong.

A keyword search on Google found that no earthquakes were reported in Shanghai in January 2021.

Seismic tracking sites also show that there were no major earthquakes in Shanghai during that month.

A search on the China Earthquake Administration website shows that there is no record of any earthquake reported in Shanghai in January 2021. The screenshot below, taken on February 10, 2021, shows an empty column on the right where the search results are shown for a city or county otherwise the earthquake records will be displayed .

A screenshot of the seismic search results in Shanghai over the past month from the official website of the China Earthquake Administration on February 10, 2021

Here is a screenshot, taken on February 9, 2021, of the earthquake search in Shanghai in January 2021 from the Germany-based site VolcanoDiscovery here, while here is another search for the whole of China during the same period:

Screenshot of earthquakes in Shanghai over the past month from VolcanoDiscovery on February 9, 2021 Screenshot of earthquakes in China over the past month from the VolcanoDiscovery site in Germany on February 9, 2021

According to VolcanoDiscovery, the largest earthquake near China was in Mongolia on January 12, 2021, with a magnitude of 6.7.

Below is a screenshot of the earthquakes in the 30 days leading up to February 9, 2021 from the USGS website here, which tracks global earthquake activities. There is no sign near Shanghai:

Screenshot of earthquakes from January 6, 2021 through February 5, 2021 from the USGS website

Below is a screenshot, captured on February 5, 2021, of an interactive, real-time earthquake map from the Berkeley Seismology Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, California. There is no sign in Shanghai:

Real-time interactive seismic map screenshot from the Berkeley Seismology Lab website

Reverse image search of keyframes from misleading YouTube video, using the digital verification tool InVid WeVerify, found that the images in the videos came from multiple different sources depicting various disasters from the past in China and elsewhere.

The first picture

A photo of emergency workers in orange suits was taken as they enter a dilapidated building in 2017 in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 mi) from Shanghai.

A reverse image search on Google found it was published here by Vietnam’s state-run Vinh Long newspaper and attributed to the Vietnam News Agency (TTXVN). The text of the comment, translated from Vietnamese, reads: “Rescue workers on duty collapsed in a building due to the Sichuan earthquake on August 9, 2017.”

24 people were killed and thousands evacuated after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou, a popular tourist destination with a national park, mountains and lakes that have been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Here is a screenshot comparison of the first image in the Spoofed Slideshow Video (L) and the TTXVN Photo (R):

Screenshot comparison of first image in Spoiled Post (L) and TTXVN image (R)

second picture

Another photo was taken showing rescuers wandering through the rubble of a collapsed building in Ecuador in 2016.

A reverse image search on Google found the photo in the Reuters news agency archive. Photo caption text: “Rescue team members search for victims in a store and collapsed buildings in the village of Manta, after an earthquake hit the Pacific coast in Ecuador, April 21, 2016.”

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific coast of Ecuador on April 16, 2016, killing at least 660 people.

Here is a screenshot comparison of the second image in misleading video (L) and Reuters image (R):

Screenshot comparison of the second image in the Spoiled Slideshow video (L) and Reuters image (R)

Third image

The photo shows rescuers in yellow and orange helping a person in a brown jacket.

A reverse image search on Google found that the image was used in a clip on the Chinese state YouTube channel run by New China TV.

Photo taken from a live broadcast on January 24, 2021. It is titled: “Live: Rescue of Trapped Miners Two Weeks After Explosion in Shandong, China.” The photo, shared in misleading posts on social media, appears at the 57 minutes 19 seconds mark.

The rescue operation on January 24, 2021 rescued 11 miners from the Hushan Mine in Shandong Province after an explosion trapped them hundreds of meters underground for two weeks. And Agence France-Presse reported that ten miners died in the disaster.

Here is a screenshot comparison of the third picture in the misleading video (L) and the China New TV video (R):

Screenshot comparison for the third image in the deceptive slideshow video (L) and the New China TV video (R)

Fourth picture

The photo shows a medical staff helping a man standing in front of a truck.

A reverse image search on Google found the image here on the website of state-run Chinese media Xinhua Net, which was published on June 18, 2019. The image was attributed to Wan Min and the caption read: “Medical staff is helping the wounded hospital in Changning County of the city of Yibin, Sichuan Province, southwest China, June 18, 2019. Two people were killed, one of them still missing and 19 others injured in Yibin City, after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Changning County, Yibin at 10:55 pm Monday (Beijing time), According to local authorities. “

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Yibin, Sichuan Province on June 18, 2019, killing at least 13 people and injuring 199.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the fourth image in the misleading video (L) and the Xinhua network image (R):

Screenshot comparison of fourth image in misleading slideshow video (L) and Xin Hua Net (R) image

Fifth image

The photo shows a maintenance worker checking cracks in the road.

A reverse image search on Google found the image here in the archives of the Japanese news agency Kyodo News, published on June 19, 2019. It was attributed to Hironori Asakawa and the following caption read: “A city official inspects damage to a road in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture. Northwestern Japan, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after the earthquake.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake on June 18, 2019 injured at least 16 people and triggered a tsunami warning that was subsequently raised.

Here is a screenshot comparison of the fifth photo in the misleading video (L) and the Kyodo News image (R):

Comparison of the screenshot of the 5th picture in the misleading slideshow video (L) and the Kyodo News picture (R)

Sixth image

The photo shows a woman standing among the rubble of a building.

A reverse image search on Google followed the image in the AFP photo archives, which were attributed to Greg Baker. Photo caption text: “A woman stands amid collapsed houses in Longushan, Yunnan Province, southwest China, on August 5, 2014. Two days after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake destroyed the once idyllic mountain village of Longushan in Yunnan Province, southwest China, 398 At least one person has been confirmed dead, 80,000 homes destroyed and 124,000 homes seriously destroyed. ”

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Longushan in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on August 3, 2014, killing at least 600 people and injuring more than 2,400 others.

Here is a screenshot comparison of the sixth image in the misleading video (L) and the AFP image (R):

Screenshot comparison of the sixth image in the misleading slide show video (L) and the AFP image (R)

Seventh picture

The photo shows soldiers carrying a person on a stretcher.

A reverse image search on Google found the image here in a report by the Reuters news agency. Attributed to the Chinese state-run China Daily. Photo caption text: “Chinese paramilitary police carry an earthquake survivor in Jiuzhaigou County, Ngua County, Sichuan Province, China, August 8, 2017. Photo taken August 8, 2017.”

On August 8, 2017, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake devastated Jiuzhaigou District in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, killing at least 24 people and injuring hundreds of people.

Here is a screenshot comparison of the 7th image in the misleading slideshow video (L) and the China Daily (R) photo:

Screenshot comparison of the seventh picture in the misleading slideshow video (L) and the China Daily (R) picture

Eighth image

The photo shows a stretch of rubble, with buildings and mountains in the distance.

Reuters photographer Jason Lee found it here by reverse searching the images on Google. Caption text: “Ruins of a destroyed ancient city area and landslide were seen in the earthquake-hit Beichuan Province, Sichuan Province, China, May 16, 2008.”

An earthquake measuring 8 on the Richter scale that struck Sichuan on May 12, 2008 kills more than 68,000 people.

Here is a screenshot comparison of the 8th image in the misleading video (L) and the Reuters image (R):

Screenshot comparison of 8th image in Spoiled Slideshow Video (L) and Reuters Image (R)

Ninth image

The photo shows medical personnel transporting an injured person to an ambulance that was waiting.

A reverse image search on Google found it here in a Reuters report. The caption reads: “Medical personnel transport victim (C) to hospital after an explosion in a factory in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province on August 2, 2014.”

A massive explosion at an auto parts factory in Kunshan in eastern Jiangsu Province near Shanghai on August 2, 2014 killed 75 people and injured more than 180.

Here is a screenshot comparison of the ninth image in the Spoofed Slideshow (L) and Reuters Photo (R) video:

Screenshot comparison of the ninth image in the misleading slide show video (L) and Reuters image (R)

The tenth picture

The photo shows medical personnel transporting an injured person to a waiting ambulance.

A reverse image search on Google found it here in the UN Dispatch report. Attributed to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the caption reads: “Devastation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following the 2010 earthquake”.

A devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on January 12, 2010 kills more than 200,000 people.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the 10th image in the misleading video (L) and the UNDP image (R):

Comparison of screenshot of the tenth image in the misleading slideshow video (L) and UNDP image (R) Have you seen content that you want AFP Singapore to check? Contact us by email

