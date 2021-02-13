Northern Ireland Protocol: Can the UK and the EU find a solution to the problems? – BBC Newsnight





Both the UK and the EU have acknowledged that there have been "dental problems" with the so-called Northern Ireland protocol since it came into force on 1 January. What can be done to improve the way it works?

The Northern Ireland Protocol is a system designed to prevent controls and disruptions in trade on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic. But since its establishment there have been some trade disruptions due to goods arriving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Why is such a stumble still being proven 6 weeks after the end of the transition period? Policy editor Lewis Goodall has forwarded them from Belfast.

