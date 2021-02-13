Covid UK: As virus cases fall, how can we safely reduce the restrictions? – BBC Newsnight





According to the data, levels of secrecy are declining in all of our UK countries. But how can we safely get out of the lock?

According to the data, more evidence is being blocked that controls the virus, even though more contagious variants are circulating. The health secretary said “there is still a long way to go.” The last R number, calculated between 0.7 and 0.9, suggests that the number of infections is declining. It is the first time since July that R is so low. This means that, on average, 10 infected people transmit between seven and nine other people. What is the plan now and what might be the strategy for the government to unblock it? Newsnight Health Editor Deb Cohen has reported on #BBC #Coronavirus #Newsnight Newsnight as the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and interviews. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

