Global Earthquake Report for Saturday 13 February 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery

See also: monthly reports

Saturday, February 13, 2021 05:20

05:20 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 13, 2021

Summary: 11 earthquakes 5.0+, 48 earthquakes 4.0+, 124 earthquakes 3.0+, 236 earthquakes 2.0+ (419 total) This report is updated hourly. 5+ scale: 11 earthquakes, 4+: 48 earthquakes, 3+: 124 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 236 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 1.1 x 1014 joules (31.2 GWh, i.e. The equivalent of 26,874 tons of TNT or 1.7 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.8 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, February 12, 2021 9:06 pm (GMT + 11) # 2: Earthquake 5.8 29 km southwest of Morgan, Gorno-Badakhshan, Tajikistan, February 12, 2021 10:01 pm (GMT +5) # 3: 5.3 Indian Ocean earthquake, 218 km southwest of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, February 13 2021, 11:30 a.m. (GMT +7) # 4: 5.2 South Pacific, New Caledonia, February 12, 2021 6:49 pm (GMT + 11) # 5: 5.2 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, February 13, 2021 7:55 AM (GMT +11) # 6: 5.2 Indian Ocean earthquake, 208 km southwest of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, February 13, 2021 11:18 am (G MT +7) # 7: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia February 12, 2021 9:04 pm (GMT +11) # 8: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, February 13, 2021 1:54 am (GMT + 11) # 9: 5.0 earthquake 90 km north of Metro, Lampung, Indonesia, February 12, 2021 1:37 pm (GMT +7) # 10: 5.0 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia, Feb 12, 2021 7:33 PM (GMT) +11) Reported earthquakes felt: # 1: earthquake of 5.8 29 km southwest of Morgan, Gorno Badakhshan, Tajikistan, 12 February 2021 10:01 PM (GMT +5) – 5427 Report No. 2: 3.8 Alcobaça Municipality Earthquake, 14 km northeast from Caldas da Reinha, Leiria, Portugal, February 12, 2021 10:08 PM (GMT +0) – 70 reports # 3: 2.8 Uniqui County Earthquake, 19 Miles South of Johnson City, Washington County, Tennessee, USA Feb 12, 2021 3:27 AM (GMT -5) – 17 Report No. 4: 4.2 Earthquake 9.6 km NE of San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile, February 12, 2021 6:43 a.m. (GMT -3) – 14 Report No. 5: 2.7 Grad earthquake in Trienga, 17 km west of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, February 13, 2021 5:19 a.m. (GMT +1) – 10 Reports # 6: 4.6 earthquake Solo Sea, 103 km NN, st of Iloilo City, Western Visayas, Philippines, Feb.12, 2021 6:16 p.m. (GMT +8) – 9 Reports # 7: 3.0 San Benito County Earthquake, 13 miles northeast of Soledad, Monterey County, California , USA, February 12, 2021 9:07 am (GMT -8) – 7 Reports # 8: 5.8 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia, February 12, 2021 9:06 pm (GMT +11) – 7 Reports # 9: 4.0 Inyo County Earthquake, 44 miles north from Ridgecrest, Kern County, California, USA, February 12, 2021 3:57 pm (GMT -8) – 6 Reports # 10: 2.8 Aegean earthquake, 66 km northeast of Volos, Magnesia , Thessaly, Greece, February 12, 2021 7:09 PM (GMT +2) – 5 Reports No. 11: 5.0 earthquake 90 km north of Metro, Lampung, Indonesia, February 12, 2021 1:37 pm (GMT +7) – 5 reports # 12: 4.1 Indian Ocean Earthquake, Indonesia, February 13, 2021, 12:51 am (GMT +8) – 5 Reports # 13: 4.5 201 km Northeastern Turkestan, Turkestan, Kazakhstan, February 12, 2021 6:57 pm (GMT + 6) – 4 Reports # 14: 2.9 11 earthquake Km south of Almirante, Panama, February 12, 2021, 12:32 p.m. (GMT -5) – 3 Reports # 15: 4.7 Limari earthquake, 23 km southwest of Ovalle, Provincia de Limari, Coquimbo region, Chile, February 12, 2021 6: 50 a.m. (GMT -3) – 3 reports No. 16: 2.4 Earthquake County, Washington, 2 miles east of Bremerton, Kitsap County, Washington State, USA, February 12, 2021 3:43 a.m. (GMT -8) – 3 reports # 17: 2.0 Politischer Bezirk earthquake Innsbruck Land, 5.4 km south of Innsbruck, Tirol, Austria, Feb 12, 2021 8:25 am (GMT +1) – 2 Reports # 18: 3.5 Caribbean earthquake, 28 km east of Changuinola, Provincia de Bocas del Toro, Panama, February 12, 2021 12:42 PM (GMT -5) – Two reports No. 19: 3.8 earthquake 63 km northwest of Gwadar, Gwadar, Balochistan, Pakistan, February 13, 2021 9:34 a.m. (GMT +5) – Two reports No. 20: 4.6 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia, Feb 12, 2021 9:34 pm (GMT +11) – Two reports – Earthquake statistics:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred just after midnight Saturday February 13, 2021 at 12:54 a.m. local time near San Antonio de los Cupres, Los Andes province, Salta, Argentina, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC). IMO report of a magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Iceland near Kerkopijarklaustur, Skaftarribor, South, just 25 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early on Saturday morning, February 13, 2021 at 2:29 a.m. local time at a very shallow depth of 4.7 km.

