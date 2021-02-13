Uncategorized
The teacher on the road takes steps to fill in the gaps
In order to be able to interrupt parents from the constant pressure of home education for half the time, the classrooms in England have been left open to the children of the main staff as well as to the weak ones. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
It has been a challenge for teachers, as we know it. We hit the road with a principal, trying to make sure vulnerable children are committed to school work.
