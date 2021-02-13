A strong earthquake hits the northeastern coast of Japan; No tsunami alert





A powerful earthquake off the coast of northeastern Japan late Saturday hit Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was no risk of a tsunami, officials said.

Tokyo Electric Power Corporation said there were no irregularities at the Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant, which suffered collapses in the wake of a powerful earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters that there were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the region, such as Onagawa or Fukushima Dai Ni.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake had a magnitude of 7.3, raising it from its initial magnitude of 7.1.

Tokyo Electric Power Corporation said that about 860,000 homes had lost their electricity due to the earthquake, but electricity has gradually returned, according to Kato.

There was no risk of a tsunami from the earthquake, Kato said. He said some trains in northeastern Japan have stopped operating, and other damages are still being examined.

A video clip from the public broadcaster NHK TV showed some pieces of the building’s wall smashing onto the ground and littering pieces of glass in a store. NHK said the materials fell off shelves due to vibration. Aerial footage from NHK showed that a section of a highway had been blocked by a landslide in Soma City in Fukushima Prefecture.

Cato said the extent of the damage from the landslide was not immediately clear.

He said there were several reports of minor injuries from the earthquake, such as one man being hit by an object in a fall.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the epicenter was 37 miles under the ocean.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga went to his office immediately after news of the earthquake, and a crisis center was established there.

He felt the tremors in Tokyo, in the southwest.

The northeastern region itself was hit by an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in March 2011. Experts have warned of aftershocks over the next few days, including possible larger earthquakes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos