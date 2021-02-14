The powerful Fukishima earthquake did not cause a tsunami this time / VolcanoDiscovery





See also: monthly reports

Saturday, February 13, 2021, 19:01

19:01 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

User reports of a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Japan this evening (February 13, 2021)

Ten years after the massive Fukishima earthquake was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake followed by a devastating tsunami and the collapse of nuclear facilities, today a powerful earthquake struck in about the same place with a magnitude of 7.1, which is considered extremely strong by earthquake standards. There was no tsunami warning and giant waves seen ten years ago. And Kyodo News reported that the earthquake caused dozens of injuries. The quake left hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity and disrupted train services, with reports of a landslide that shut down a highway in Fukishima.

One report of our earthquake monitoring service described the earthquake as “by far the largest one of these past few years” and mentioned a strong tremor. Other reports said objects fell off shelves, broken glass, pets reacted and alarms went off. The earthquake woke up and felt a lot of people in most areas of central and northern Japan, including Katsushika, Kawasaki, Misawa, Nagoya, Sapporo, Tokyo, Yokosuka and many other locations.

While the earthquake was alarming, there is great relief that it had not been repeated ten years ago with the tsunami, thousands of deaths and massive damage. Several aftershocks have been reported but are less severe than the main event.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and Time: February 13, 2021 11:07 PM (GMT +9) local time (February 13, 2021 14:07 GMT) Size: 7.1 Depth: 59.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 37.73 ° N / 141.62 ° E (N) Pacific, Japan) Primary data source: GFZ

