7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, causing landslides and minor injuries – The New Indian Express

Residents in northeastern Japan cleaned up chaos and debris in shops and homes on Sunday after a strong earthquake caused a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of high-speed train lines, and caused power outages for thousands of people.

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake late Saturday night shook earthquake-prone areas in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, which were hit 10 years ago by a powerful earthquake that caused tsunamis and a collapse of a nuclear power plant.

More than 120 people were slightly injured, most of them from falling objects and wounds while stepping on the broken glass.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that three people were confirmed seriously injured, but no deaths were reported.

Tokyo Electric Power Company, the facility that operates the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant hit by the March 2011 disaster, said water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors spilled due to vibration.

But TEPCO said there were no radiation leaks or other irregularities.

The earthquake did not cause a tsunami because the epicenter was 55 kilometers (34 miles) under the ocean.

Electricity was restored early Sunday morning, although some express train services were still shut down.

The East Japan Railway Corporation said the express train on the northern coast will be suspended until Monday due to damage to its facility.

Television footage and videos posted on social media showed boxes, books and other items strewn on the floors.

In Soma, a city north of Fukushima, the roof of a Buddhist temple has collapsed.

Workers were clearing a major coastal highway connecting Tokyo and northern cities where a major landslide occurred.

The rocks also blocked several other roads.

Experts have warned of possible aftershocks.

Many residents spent the night in evacuation centers, where tents were set up as part of coronavirus protection measures.

The Minister Responsible for Economic and Financial Policy, Yasutoshi Nishimura, expressed sympathy for those who had suffered damage and injuries.

“The government will continue to do our best to respond,” he said.

Defense forces have also been mobilized to provide water in some areas.

