Execution of Lisa Montgomery – BBC News





Lisa Montgomery was the first woman to be executed by the federal government for nearly 70 years. 52-year-old pregnant Bobbie Jo Stinnett drowned a 23-year-old pregnant woman in 2004 before cutting and kidnapping her baby in Missouri. The baby survived and returned to Stinnett's family. His lawyers argued that he was born with brain damage and was too mentally ill to run. Family members say as a child his father was sexually and physically abused and his mother trafficked him.

#BBCNews #LisaMontgomery.



