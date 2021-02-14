Donald Trump was acquitted of inciting insurrection in the indictment – BBC News





Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been acquitted of inciting insurgency after he attacked the U.S. Capitol building last month. When the impeachment process ended, the U.S. Senate voted 57 to 43 in favor of the charges, but they had to be convicted in the absence of a two-thirds majority. Trump said in a statement that his impeachment was “another phase of the largest witch hunt in American history.” Kate Silverton presents the BBC News in North Washington editor Jon Sopel. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source