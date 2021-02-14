Connect with us

How video games helped me deal with depression – BBC News

Although it is estimated that there are 2.5 billion active players worldwide, there is a lot of confusion and debate about the impact of video games on our mental health and well-being. Joe, a Glasgow player, helped the game fix his depression by dealing with “his personal demons” and allowing his mental health professionals to express their feelings. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

