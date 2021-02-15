Citizen scientists could be the key to an earthquake early warning system





Supplied

Raj Prasana holds one of the low-cost earthquake sensors under trial for the new project.

Scientists are calling the public to become citizen seismologists to test a low-cost earthquake early warning system in the community.

Led by the Joint Disaster Research Center at Massey University and co-funded by the university and the Earthquake Commission (EQC), scientists will test a network of sensors installed in community-owned buildings.

There is currently no earthquake early warning system in New Zealand, and this project hopes to build on existing systems such as Geonet, which provided information after the earthquakes.

Senior researcher Raj Prasana of Massey University said the project is still in the feasibility study stage, but they have been experimenting with a number of low-cost seismometers in the lab.

Read more: * Social media can be a key factor in warning people when the next earthquake strikes * Scientists are considering an earthquake warning system to help Kiwis prepare for the earthquake * Tsunami Indonesia: A faltering warning system may save lives

Rosa Woods / Staff

Wellington has a lot of earthquake / tsunami prone areas, such as State Highway 1 between Wellington and Lower Hutt, which can get blocked by slipping. (File photo)

He said New Zealand is “completely unique,” but it bears similarities with Taiwan, the United States, Japan and Mexico, all of which have early warning solutions that involve the community.

Residents’ concerns were about how little the warning time the system would save – only about 10 seconds. The sensors will pick up the first jolts, and are intended to notify the community before damaging waves reach them.

“But [the residents] You have the question, what can we do with this information? “

He said that would give them, at the very least, time to drop, cover, and hold. “It might be helpful to stop the train or stop the elevator.”

After meetings in Wellington, Orewa and Nelson, the research team shared ideas with residents in Lower Hut on Friday.

Prasana’s team tested a number of ready-made, low-cost sensors in the lab and had hoped to begin installing approximately 20-25 sensors in the middle of the year for field trials.

Once installed, the sensors will be connected via internet, and if damaged, will be automatically adapted perfectly to reconnect the remaining sensors if power is still available.

Supplied

Prasana, left, says that society’s concerns have mostly revolved around the effectiveness of this small warning time – just around 10 seconds.

Prasana said the workshops were vital to knowing what the community wanted.

Did people want a warning about every earthquake or just a big earthquake? How much would people be willing to pay for a sensor? Would they be prepared to put one in their homes?

The study began early last year, but interactions with Covid-19 have been limited.

Further meetings were planned in Seddon, Eastbourne, and Kāpiti, with EQC drawing on existing contacts through other research.

Practitioners, experts, scientists and manufacturers who wanted to participate can email Prasanna directly at [email protected] or contact via the website.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos