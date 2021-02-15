More than 15m receive the first dose of the Covid vaccine in the UK





Although Tory rebels say there is no justification for measures to stop them beyond April, at least we have begun to pick up clues as to what the government intends to do to ease the cuts. Ministers have said they want to reopen schools in England on March 8. Non-essential shops and some outdoor sports can be returned in April. You may also be allowed to eat together on Easter Sunday, but it should be kept fresh. Recent government data show that another 258 deaths have been available in the last 24 hours available, with an official UK death toll of 117,166. And more than half a million people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. With more than 15 million people receiving the first dose, the government has reached its mid-February target. .



