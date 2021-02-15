San Jose Earthquakes have acquired midfielder Eric Remedy from Atlanta United





Status of conversion tracking tool: trade

San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Eric Remedy from Atlanta United for $ 200,000 in public allocation funds, the clubs announced Monday. The deal could increase by another $ 300,000 in the Greater Amman Municipality if some performance-based incentives are met.

Remedy, 25, joined Atlanta in 2018 and played 59 Major League Soccer matches for the club. The defensive midfielder saw his time increasingly limited as the 2020 season continued, having started only two of the club’s last nine matches. Prior to the relegation of the San Jose side, it was said that San Lorenzo and Independiente of Argentina were looking to sign him.

“Eric is a player that we have followed for many years and we are excited that he will now represent San Jose at the center of need,” said Jesse Fioranelli, General Manager of Earthquakes, in a statement to the club. His significant contributions with Atlanta helped the team achieve success in a number of different competitions. Being able to organize a 25-year-old player friendly trade of his caliber with local success and three years of NFL experience represents a unique opportunity for our club. “

Remidi adds another major option in midfield for San Jose, with Jackson Yoel and Judson being the undisputed main players under Matthias Almeida. He is more likely to play Judson’s defensive role than Yoel.

The Argentine is the second major addition for San Jose this winter, after the attacking midfielder Chaves Lopez from Chivas.

Remedy won the MLS Cup, the US Open Cup and the Campeones Cup during his time with Atlanta. Remedy was acquired by Argentine club Banfield in 2018 and is the only club he has played with before Atlanta. Made 60 matches for Banfield.

“We want to thank Eric for his service to the club, and for helping us during the MLS Cup 2018 and US Open Cup 2019,” said Carlos Bocanegra, Atlanta Vice President and Coach. “We wish him all the best in San Jose and his future.”

