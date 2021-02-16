Boris Johnson has planned a blockade in England “cautious but irreversible” – BBC News





A "prudent but irreversible way" should be taken to ease the blockade measures in England, according to Boris Johnson. The prime minister plans to set a timetable for easing the cuts soon, including target dates for reopening certain sectors. But he warned that there is no "cast iron guarantee" that the plans will not change. 15 million people have very high rates of infection with the first vaccine against Covida. The government expects to offer the first doses of vaccine by the end of April to all 9 major priority groups, including those over 65 and young people with underlying health conditions.

