Elon Musk has invited Vladimir Putin to an interview at the Clubhouse





Elon Musk wants to have a conversation with Vladimir Putin on his favorite social media app: Clubhouse. Tesla’s CEO tagged the Kremlin’s official account to ask if the Russian president wanted to take part in the conversation with the audio-only app. “Would you like to join me for an interview at the Clubhouse?” Musk said in a tweet on Saturday. He then continued with a tweet in Russian, which read: “It would be a great honor to talk to you.” The Kremlin described Musk’s invitation as “interesting,” but added that he should know more details. #CNNBusiness #QuestMeansBusiness.



source