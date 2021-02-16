Myanmar military has warned protesters could face jail – BBC News





The Myanmar army has warned protesters against coups across the country that they could face up to 20 years in prison if they interfere with the armed forces, along with lengthy sentences and fines for those who incite "hatred or contempt" for coup leaders. Armored vehicles have appeared on the streets of several cities, and hundreds of thousands of protesters have gathered there in recent days. Demonstrators are demanding the release of their elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, and the restoration of democracy in Myanmar (also known as Burma).

