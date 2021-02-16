Research suggests vaccines are less popular in hospitals among black and Asian workers





The head of the NHS England said tonight that the country continues to face a "disinformation pandemic" in an effort to overcome vaccination doubts between Black Asian and South Asian communities.

A new study suggests that public health messages are not reaching out to those at risk, including primary NHS staff. Researchers at the University of Leicester have found that 36% of black NHS Trust staff have been vaccinated and only 58% of South Asians.



