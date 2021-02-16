Toyota suspends 9 factories in Japan amid the earthquake supply crisis





TOKYO – Toyota will suspend production at nine plants in Japan for several days this week due to supply disruptions from the weekend’s earthquake in the northeast.

The automaker said the outage was caused by suppliers affected by Saturday night’s earthquake. Toyota said it would not disclose affected parts or suppliers.

The parts are not semiconductors, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said. The revelations come despite the fact that the global industry is facing a shortage of micro-auto chips and the fact that a major semiconductor manufacturer in Japan has cut production due to the earthquake.

Toyota also declined to say how many production units it would lose. The suspension begins as early as February 17th in some stations and continues until Saturday, February 20, in all affected lines. Toyota is still considering when to resume operation after that.

Toyota said supply chain issues were not expected to affect production overseas.

Downtime arrives at 14 of the Japanese automaker’s 28 lines, as well as nameplates such as Toyota RAV4, C-HR, Harrier crossovers, and several Lexus models. The Lexus affected include the LS, IS, RC, and LC coupe sedans, as well as the LX, NX, UX, RX and SUV crossovers.

Renesas Electronics, a major supplier of automotive semiconductors, said on Monday that it has resumed chip production at a facility that was shut down for safety checks after the earthquake.

But it said the plant would not operate to full production before the earthquake until next week.

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern coast of Japan near the epicenter of the devastating Tohoku earthquake that struck 10 years ago, killing more than 16,000 people. This earthquake triggered a tsunami and massive collapses at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant. The recent earthquake injured around 160 people and cut power to 1 million households.

