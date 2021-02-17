Uncategorized
Children take part in new tests against the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – BBC News
Children aged 6-17 have started taking part in tests against the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. About 300 children are taking part in the study to find out if the vaccine is safe and effective for young people. It is currently only allowed for those over 18 years of age. Huw Edwards introduces BBC News Ten to medical news presented by Oxford editor Fergus Walsh from Oxford. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
