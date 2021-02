Does a light earthquake indicator indicate a very intense earthquake? | Patna News

Patna: Geoscientists said that the slight earthquake in Patna and its vicinity on Monday evening may be a harbinger of a major earthquake that is likely to hit Bihar soon. Two active fault zones pass through this zone, making it vulnerable to earthquakes. Former Director of India Geological Survey N Dayal told this newspaper on Tuesday, “While there is one fault that has an East-West alignment that extends from Mannir to Barah through Danapur, Batna and Fatha and extends to Munger, another fault that runs from Patna to Muzaffarpur crosses the drainage systems “The main country. It happens that the point of intersection between the two active fault plains where the accumulated strain is released is the site most prone to earthquakes. Unfortunately, Patna and its vicinity are located above this intersection.” From a seismological perspective, the entire state of Bihar is on a ticking time bomb. The state has a history of moderate to severe earthquakes. While the northern part bordering Nepal is in the most dangerous zone, Patna and the adjacent areas are in the fourth zone (high risk area). “The state has witnessed more than 25 earthquakes of 5.4 magnitude in the past two centuries, three of which were extremely destructive,” recalls Anil Kumar, head of the geology department at Patna College of Science. The magnitude was 7.8, and the last major earthquake hit the region on April 25, 2015. Earlier, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake occurred on August 20, 1988 in the foothills of the Himalayas. It killed more than 15,000 people and caused landslides and property damage over a wide area. Patna residents were also hit hard. Before that, the state experienced a stronger earthquake on January 15, 1934, which caused heavy losses of life and property. Nearly 12,000 people were killed. However, despite the likelihood of a large earthquake in the future, the state does not have a seismograph to measure the location and magnitude of the tremors. Although the state government has begun work to establish an advanced seismic center at the University of Patna, it is not yet complete. “A total of 10 seismic stations were to be constructed and headquartered in Patna,” said Vias Ji, vice president of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority. Among them, six stations have already been constructed. However, the lack of specialized manpower for this purpose is causing delays. Telemetry network operation. The positions of the director and other officials have been announced several times, but no qualified person has been found. ” He added, “The devices will only be installed when appointments are made.” .





