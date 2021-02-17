4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Vancouver Island – Cowichan Valley





A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was detected in the Tofino region by Earthquake Canada Corporation on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 3:28 pm PST. Management later lowered the score to 3.6.

“We didn’t feel anything, and Hotel Zed is kind of in the middle,” said Tofino city councilor and general manager of Zed Tofino Hotel Brett Chalmers.

Automatic Seismic Event Detection: Intensity 4.1 – Feb 16 15:28 PST – Tofino, BC

Feb 16 15:28 PST

But we are ready for an earthquake. We have a good plan for facing a tsunami and an earthquake. We will evacuate the vertical to the third floor. “This is the worst-case scenario,” Chalmers said.

Keith Orchston is Tofino’s Emergency Program Coordinator. He said the earthquake was detected 340 kilometers southwest of the port of Alice.

“Too far from an earthquake of this magnitude,” Orkeston said.

According to Earthquakes Canada, there have been 78 earthquakes over the past month in southwest BC

“This is normal because we experience thousands of earthquakes every year in this part of British Columbia, but it is still a good reminder that we live near the most active earthquake zone in Canada, the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ). It is also a good reminder to be prepared to respond if Felt a long, strong earthquake making it hard to stand – remember to “fall, cover and wait” and “strong vibration is the warning” that might be due to a tsunami that has been created. Evacuate to higher ground, don’t wait for an official warning. Earthquakes can happen at any time Even during a pandemic, so take a few minutes to read the tsunami evacuation guidelines during COVID-19.

She said, “This is a good reminder for people to check their pregnancy and transport tools and remind yourself of emergency evacuation plans.”

The community gathering station in Tofino is the Community Hall and Industrial Elevated Road. The Ucluelet Emergency Center is Ucluelet High School or higher ground in Tugwell Fields.

Just days ago, Banff, AB was hit by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake. Some residents reported feeling the quake, but no damage was reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Read: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits Banff; There are no reports of damage

Read: Earthquake upgrades at Ucluelet High and Elementary School on schedule

