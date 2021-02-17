The boy was rescued from a sniper sister – BBC News





Human rights workers in the Yemeni city of Taiz say more than 450 children have been killed or injured in the Houthi sniper fire in the past six years. 10 years younger sister Amri Ruweida was one of these children. He got out safely after being shot in the head. This is the daily reality of the city, as the locals face the constant threat of sniper fire.

#Yemen #BBCNews



