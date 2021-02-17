NYT: Family members rejected the Republican for criticizing Trump





This is a re-uploading of a previous video to correct a wrong graphic by eleven members of the Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger family who sent him a bitriol letter accusing him of being a member of the “devil’s army” in response to criticism at the time. President Donald Trump after the January 6 uprising, The New York Times reported. “Oh my, what a despair you are to us and to God!” a copy of the letter obtained on paper was written to the Illinois Republican, reprimanding him for “horrible and rude accusations against President Trump.” “Now the most embarrassing thing for us is to be related to you,” they continued in a Jan. 8 letter after Kinzinger called for the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. “You’re ashamed of the Kinzinger family name!” Kinzinger was later joined by all House Democrats as one of 10 Republicans last month to impeach Trump for “inciting rebellion,” given his role in promoting U.S. Capitol riots. Kinzinger’s office confirmed the authenticity of the letter to CNN. Illinois Republican told CNN’s David Axelrod that he was ready to lose his seat in the podcast episode of “The Ax Files” released last month when Trump voted to impeach him. “I knew very well that it could be the terminal of my career,” Kinzinger said of the vote of his time. “But I knew I couldn’t live with myself, you know, trying to protect me and call me to fulfill a tough duty like at the time, I didn’t.” #CNN # News #ErinBurnettOutFront.



