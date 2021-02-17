Q and Gone: Losing loved ones with conspiracy theory





Donald Trump has been cleared in his impeachment process, and for now, his supporters seem to have calmed down. But the rise of misinformation and distrust of the mainstream are still alive.

From the belief that the media publishes fake news, Covid denial and anti-vax, the counter-narrative remains strong. We have come across a number of people caught in a whirlwind of misinformation, which is causing a stir among family and friends. And we know of others who are trying to help us return to the mainstream again.



