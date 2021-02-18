The landings on Mars were (and were not) on the planet – BBC News





In 2021, two attempts will be made to land on Mars, by NASA and the Chinese National Space Administration. NASA's Sustainability is due to touch the surface of Mars on February 18th. If successful, it will be the largest and most sophisticated vehicle sent to land on another planet. The Chinese Tianwen-1 will attempt a similar feat in May or June. The United States and the former Soviet Union are the only countries that have successfully landed on the red planet, although more have sent spacecraft to orbit Mars. Science journalist Laura Foster looks back on 60 years of success and failure.

