An earthquake of average magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale 63 km southwest of Minatitlan, Mexico / Discovery Volcano

Thursday, February 18, 2021 03:12

4.2 Earthquake Feb 17 8:48 pm (GMT -6)

Just 23 minutes ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Minatitlan, in Minatitlan, Veracruz, Mexico. The tremor was recorded on the evening of Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8:48 pm local time, at an average depth of 141 km below the surface of the Earth, and the event was presented by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the first agency to monitor Earthquakes. To report it, and according to preliminary accounts, we do not expect many people to feel the earthquake and cause no damage. In El Tepache (population 620, within 2 km), Sayula de Aleman (population 14,000, 46 km away), Oluta (population 12,700, within 50 km), Acayucan (population 50,900, within 52 km), Galtepan de Morelos (population 32,800, 54 km), Cosoleacaque (population. 22,500, 60 km), Minatitlan (112,000 inhabitants, 63 km), and Nanchitel de Lazaro Cardenas del Río (25,300,77 km), probably did not feel the earthquake.

Date and time: February 17, 2021 8:48 PM (GMT -6) local time (February 18, 2021 02:48 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 141.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 17.49 ° N / 94.81 ° W (Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz)

