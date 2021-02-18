"It is frozen inside": Winter storm arrives in Texas – BBC News





U.S. winter storms have brought wind, ice and snow, so many regions rarely see cold conditions. President Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas. In the state, the increase in electricity demand resulted in a widespread power outage and people were asked to stay at home. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported that more than 73% of the U.S. is now covered in snow. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

