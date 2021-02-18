Earthquake information: Light Mag. 3.5-31 km southwest of Agadir, Souss-Massa, Morocco, Thursday February 18, 2021 at 3:21 am (GMT +1)





An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 0 km

Feb 18 02:34 UTC: First to report: EMSC 13 minutes later. 18 Feb 3:57: Recalculated volume from 4.9 to 3.5. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 2.0 to 12.0 km (1.2 to 7.5 miles). Corrected the epicenter location of 373 km (232 mi) northeast … [show all] … 18 Feb 04:02: Volume recalculated from 3.5 to 3.6. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 12.0 to 15.0 km (7.5 to 9.3 mi). Corrected epicenter location of 3.6 km (2.3 mi) northwest towards February 18 04:11: Recalculation of magnitude from 3.6 to 3.5. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 15.0 to 10.0 km (9.3 to 6.2 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 12 km (7.2 mi) towards SSE. 18 February 04:13: Depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 10.0 to 0.0 km (6.2 to 0 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 11 km (6.9 mi) towards ENE.

Updated Thursday February 18, 2021 03:30

4.9 magnitude earthquake near Tarfaya, Morocco: felt 400 km away in Agadir.

A map showing the location of the earthquake in relation to the city of Tarfaya and the main city of Agadir, Morocco. (Source: Google Earth)

About half an hour ago, the small Moroccan coastal town of Tarfaya, located southwest of the main cities of the Kingdom of Morocco, was hit by an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale. The epicenter is located 16 km from Tarfaya at a shallow depth of 2 km, and the area around the earthquake is mostly uninhabited. But within minutes of the earthquake, we received multiple reports from users 400 kilometers from the epicenter, in the main city of Agadir in Morocco, who felt the earthquake was short and mild. Some users described the earthquake as “a single vertical bump”, and there were no injuries or property damage so far. Tsunami warnings are not expected from this earthquake. Expect minor damage in the vicinity of the earthquake, as well as anticipate aftershocks.

Update Thursday, February 18, 2021 02:39

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale averaged 16 km northeast of Tarfaya, Morocco

4.9 Earthquake Feb 18 3:20 am (GMT +1)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale occurred just 18 minutes ago 18 minutes ago 16 kilometers northeast of Tarfaya, Morocco, and the earthquake struck 2 km below the epicenter near Tarfaya, Laayoune and Saqia. Hamra, Morocco, early in the morning of Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 3:20 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports, based on initial seismic data, the earthquake may have been felt. By many people in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Tarfaya (5,600 people) located 16 km from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. Maybe I felt a weak tremor. In Akhfennir (population 1,600) it is 72 km from the epicenter, Laayoune (population 196,300) is 102 km, and Laayoune (population 196,300) is 102 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: February 18, 2021 02:21:26 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Thursday, February 18, 2021 3:21 a.m. (GMT +1) Size: 3.5 Depth: 0.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 30.18 Degree North / 9.77 ° West (Morocco) Nearby towns and cities: 31 km (20 mi) southwest of Agadir (population: 698,300) -> Watch the earthquakes nearby! 54 km (33 mi) north of Tiznit (population: 55,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) WSW of Oulad Teïma (population: 66,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) WSW from Taroudant (population: 71,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) northeast of Sidi Ifni (Tiznit Province) (population: 20,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 136 km (84 miles) north of Guelmim (population: 98,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 148 km (92 miles) south of Essaouira (Population: 70,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 430 km (267 mi) southwest of Casablanca (Population: 3,144,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 475 km (295 mi) north of Laayoune (Western Sahara) (pop: 196300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 508 km (316 miles) southwest of Rabat (Population: 1655,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear skies of 16.7 ° C (62 ° F), humidity: 75%, wi-second: 7 m / s (14 knots) from ENE Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Energy released Rated: 1.1 x 1010 joules (3.12 mWh, 2.68 tons of TNT equivalent).

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 3.5km User reports on this earthquake (39)

31.7 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Slight vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal sway (side) / 1-2 seconds: He was lying with a laptop on my leg. Both legs were rocking hard with the laptop on top. | One user found this interesting.

Began to run in Agadir (32.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal swing / Too short: That was awful because I was playing video games and then felt something was going well, my brothers came and asked me if I felt something strange until I knew it was an earthquake | One user found this interesting.

Agadir (34.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible / single head bump / very short: no vibration just a sudden bump like a heavy door that just closes it just wasn’t like it and it felt like a bump. | One user found this interesting.

Agadir (37.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): I was trying to get back to sleep so I was half asleep. I heard a humming sound and stood up suddenly. I heard something running through the open kitchen.

4.1 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2s: Very intense but very short vibration of 1 to 2 seconds! I woke up a few minutes ago.

Agadir (31.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds: We felt a small vibration and things were vibrating for about 4-5 seconds. | One user found this interesting.

lakhyam agadir / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / 1 – 2 s: kent na3s 7sit b chi 9lwa kat7erek ys7abli kan7lm chwya lwalida 7lat bab dlbit gatliya wach 7ssiti b chi 7aja wlaya ghl ana kan7lm b chi 7aja wlaa ghli ana kan7lm gtliha la rahs7 ana kan7lm gtliha la rahs ana kan7lm.

Agadir / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 W: Agha | One user found this interesting.

36.3 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds (reported with our app)

Agadir, Goat (32.2 km four from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Tamraght (38 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild tremor (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds: I am in Tamracht and felt the earthquake at 03:22 a.m.

Aourir (37.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Agadir (43.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 sec

Agadir (35 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / 1-2 sec

Tamraght. Agadir. Morocco (37.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Agadir (38 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Very short

36.8 km northeast from the epicenter [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI)

Agadir, Morocco (34.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2 sec

Agha (35 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Agadir sway / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds

Casablanca / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 5-10 sec

Agadir / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Very Short

Agadir / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single head projection / 2-5 sec

Agadir Aourir / not felt / very short

Agadir / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec

Agadir / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: It was felt and felt by the people of Agadir.

Agadir goat / weak vibration (MMI III) / very short

Agadir goat / very weak (MMI II) / very short

Azilal / Strong Vibration (MMI VI)

Tamraght / Light shaking (MMI IV): It woke me up when something hit me

Agadir / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Single Header Bump / 1-2sec

Agadir / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Agadir / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single head projection / 2-5 sec

Agadir / Strong shake (MMI VI)

Agadir / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 sec

Agadir / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec

Agadir / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Agadir / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 sec

Agadir / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / Very short

