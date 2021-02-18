Global Earthquake Report for Thursday, February 18, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 18, 2021

Summary: 2 earthquakes 6.0+, 8 earthquakes 5.0+, 39 earthquakes 4.0+, 99 3.0+ earthquakes, 265 earthquakes 2.0+ (413 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 6+: 2 earthquakes, score 5+: 8 earthquakes, grade 4 +: 39 earthquakes, grade 3+: 99 earthquakes, grade 2+: 265 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 7+: Total seismic energy estimate: 2.7 x 1014 joules ( 74.9 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 64,425 tons of TNT or 4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 6.2 Coral Sea earthquake, 133 km south of Port Vila, Healing County, Vanuatu, February 18, 2021 5:37 PM (GMT +11) # 2: 6.1 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, February 18, 2021 9:49 am (GMT +11) # 3: 5.5 Coral Sea earthquake, 72 Km northwest of Port Vila, Shiva province, Vanuatu, February 17, 2021 at 11:21 pm (GMT +11) # 4: 5.4 earthquake 26 km northwest of Yasuj, Kohgilweh and Boer Ahmed, Iran, February 17, 2021 10:05 pm (GMT) +3: 30) # 5: 5.2 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia, Feb 17, 2021 11:59 pm (GMT) +11) # 6: 5.2 earthquake in Canton Za Mora, Provincia de Zamora-Chinchipe, 16 km east of Loja Ecuador Feb 18, 2021 5:51 am (GM T-5) # 7: 5.1 Solomon Sea earthquake, 115 km northeast of Lai, Morobe County, Papua New Guinea, Feb 17, 2021 12:29 GMT # 8: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, Feb 18, 2021, 11:11 37 am (GMT +11) # 9: 5.1 Indian Ocean earthquake, 86 km southwest of Bengkulu, Indonesia, February 18, 2021 5:43 pm (GMT + 7) # 10: 5.0 Philippine Sea earthquake, 70 km south of Taitung, Taiwan , Feb 18, 2021 2:38 am (GMT +8) Earthquakes: # 1: 4.7 earthquake 13 km west of Tezpur, Sonitpur, Assam, India, February 17, 2021 5:54 pm (GMT +5: 30) – 127 reports 2: 3.7 Earthquake 30 km northwest of Athens, Noumarchia Athenas, Attica, Greece, February 18, 2021 5:04 am (GMT +2) – Reports 61 # 3: 3.5 earthquake 31 km southwest of Agadir, Souss-Massa, Morocco, February 18, 2021 3:21 a.m. (GMT +1) – 54 Reports # 4: 4.1 Gerd earthquake in Tringa, Sisak-Moslavina, 42 km southeast of Zagreb, Croatia, February 18, 2021 1:08 p.m. (GMT +1) – 34 Reports No. 5: An earthquake of 2.9 50 km northeast of Vernon, Rigi الnal region of Mt. Lington, British Columbia, Canada, February 17, 2021 12:19 PM (GMT -8) – 24 Report No. 6: 4.8 earthquake 18 km southwest of Digos, Davao del Sur, Philippines, February 17, 2021 9:03 pm (GMT) +8) – 22 Reports # 7: 4.2 Earthquake 14 km East of Toyota, Aichi, Japan, Feb 18, 2021 3:58 am (GMT +9) – 21 Reports # 8: 3.1 Earthquake 7.5 km SE of Vannes, Morbihan, Brittany, France, February 17, 2021 8:31 PM (GMT +1) – 17 Report No. 9: 5.2 earthquake in the Canton of Zamora, Provincia de Zamora-Chinship, 16 km east of Loja, Ecuador, February 18, 2021 5:51 am (GMT – 5) – 12 Reports No. 10: 5.4 Earthquake 26 km northwest of Yasuj, Kohgiloye and Boyer Ahmad, Iran, February 17, 2021 10:05 pm (GMT +3: 30) – 10 reports # 11: 5.5 Marjan Sea earthquake, 72 km N West Port Vila, Sheva County, Vanuatu, February 17, 2021 11:21 p.m. (GMT +11) – 7 Reports No. 12: 2.4 Attica earthquake, 24 kilometers northwest of Petroepolis, Greece, February 18, 2021 5:10 a.m. (GMT +2) ) – 6 Reports # 13: 4.5 earthquake 74 km north of Tarakan, North Kalimantan, Indonesia A, February 17, 2021 10:30 PM (GMT +8) – 5 Reports # 14: 2.3 earthquake 14 km west of Albenga, Provincia di Savona, Liguria, Italy, February 17, 2021 9:18 pm (GMT +1) – 3 reports # 15: 4.2 earthquake 54 km west of David, Provincia de Cheriki, Panama, February 18, 2021 12:19 am (GMT -5) – 3 Reports No. 16: 3.6 earthquake 18 km west of Digos, Davao del Sur, Philippines, Feb 17 2021 9:10 PM (GMT +8) – Two Reports No. 17: 3.4 Earthquake 20 Miles Southeast of Eagle Pass, Maverick County, Texas, USA, February 18, 2021 1:37 am (GMT-6) – Two Reports No. 18 : 2.6 North Pacific Earthquake, 254 km northeast of Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2021 3:53 am (GMT +9) – Two reports No. 19: 2.2 Earthquake 5 km west of Vannes, Morbihan, Brittany, France, Feb 17, 2021 11:07 pm (GMT +1) – Two Reports No. 20: 4.3 East Mediterranean earthquake, 191 km west of Nicosia, Cyprus, February 17, 2021 8:39 pm (GMT +2) – Two reports No. 21: 6.2 Sea earthquake Coral, 133 km south of Port Vila, Healing County, Vanuatu, 18 February 2021 5:37 p.m. (GMT +11) – Two reports No. 22: 4.9 North Pacific Earthquake, 92 km northeast of Iwaki, Fukushima, Japan, February 17, 2021 11:06 p.m. (GMT +9) – 2 a.m. Earthquake stats:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News A 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred early on Thursday morning February 18, 2021 at 5:51 a.m. local time near Luja, Canton of Luja, Provincia de Luja, Ecuador, according to a report by the Institute of Geophysics of the National Polytechnic School of Quito (IGEPN) . … Read all A 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on the afternoon of Thursday February 18, 2021 at 5:43 pm local time near Bengkulu, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. … Read all A 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Harara, Miyakojima-shi, Okinawa, Japan, was reported just 12 minutes ago by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity throughout the world. The earthquake occurred 30 kilometers below the epicenter early in the evening of Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 7:09 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Read all, what is the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! … Read all A 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the morning of Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:37 am local time near Eagle Pass, Maverick County, Texas, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … read everything

