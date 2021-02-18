Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.1 earthquake – Petringa, Sisak Moslavina, 44 km south of Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, February 18, 2021 1:08 pm (GMT +1)





An average earthquake of 4.1 magnitude at a depth of 2 km

Feb 18 12:14 UTC: First to report: EMSC 6 minutes later Feb 18 12:15: Volume recalculated from 3.5 to 3.7. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 13.0 to 2.0 km (8.1 to 1.2 miles). Corrected the epicenter location of 23 km (14 mi) southeastward … [show all] … February 18 12:17: Epicenter location corrected 2.6 km (1.6 mi) toward ENE, February 18 12:19: epicenter location corrected 1.1 km (0.7 mi) toward S February 18 12:32: Corrected epicenter location of 2.2 km (1.4 mi) towards north of February 18 12:36: magnitude recalculated from 3.7 to 4.2.18 February 12:40: epicenter position corrected of 1.1 km (0.7 mi) towards north of 18 February 12:46: Epicenter location corrected 1.1 km (0.7 mi) northward February 18 13:12: Magnitude recalculated from 4.2 to 4.1.

Update Thursday, February 18, 2021, 12:39

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Zagreb, HR 21.3186885, Croatia

4.2 February 18 earthquake 1:08 pm (GMT +1)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred 30 minutes ago 46 kilometers southeast of Zagreb, Croatia, and the earthquake struck 2 km below the epicenter near Zagreb, HR21.3186885, Croatia. Around noon Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:08 PM local time. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still be changed in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data, and based on the initial seismic data, nearly everyone in the epicenter area should have felt the earthquake on a large scale. May cause light to moderate damage. Moderate shaking may have occurred at Glenska Bulgana (extrusion zone 120) located 2 km from the epicenter. In Petringa (slope 13900) located 10 km from the epicenter, the earthquake was supposed to be felt as a slight shaking, and a weak tremor was probably felt in the Sisak area (population 35,700) located 17 km from the epicenter, and Velika Gorica (35,100 inhabitants) ) 33 km away. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak shaking include Sisvette (population 52,400) located 46 km from the epicenter, Dongi Grad (population 37,000) 46 km, Zagreb (population 699,000) 46 km, Stenjevec (population 41,300) 49 km away, Samobor (population 15,200) 55 km away, and Zapresic (population 197,700) 56 km away.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: February 18, 2021 12:08:40 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Thursday, February 18, 2021 1:08 PM (GMT +1) Size: 4.1 Depth: 2.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 45.44 ° N / 16.17 ° E (Grad Petrinja, Sisak-Moslavaka, Croatia) Nearest volcano: Bakony-Balaton Highland (199 km / 124 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 3 km (2 mi) northwest of Gora (Sisako-Moslavaka) ( Population: 264) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 9 km (6 mi) west of Petringa (population: 13,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 17 km (10 mi) west of Sisak (Sisako-Moslavaca) (Population: 35,700)) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 31 km (19 mi) southeast of Velika Gorica (Zagrebaka) (population: 35,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) south of Sisvette (Zagreb) (pop: 52400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) southeast of Donggrad (city of Zagreb) (population: 37,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) southeast of Zagreb (city of Zagreb) (population: 699,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) southeast of Stingjevik (Zagreb) (population: 41,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 54 km (33 miles) southeast of Samobor (Zagrebaka) (pop: 15200) -> See earthquakes nearby! 54 km (34 mi) southeast of Zabrisk (Optina Zaprichich, Zagrebchka) (Population: 19700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: fog 3 ° C (37 F), humidity: 100%, wind: 0 m / s (0 kts) from WSW Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated outgoing power: 8.9 x 1010 joules (24.8 mWh, 21.3 tons of TNT equivalent) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the same earthquake has been reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size depth Source site 4.12 km CROATIAEMSC User reports for this earthquake (18)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Zagreb, West Side, Gajnuce / Imperceptible / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Zagreb, West, Gajnice, first floor of the building, tremor was heard from the cabinet doors, but no other sound or ground vibration.

ažina (6.4 miles northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app) 41.5 km northwest from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app) 273.2 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Do not feel (reported through our app) Karlovac (48.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported through our app) 16.6 km ENE from the epicenter [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) (reported with our app) Petrinja (11.2 km east from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / 5-10 seconds: strong vibration with lightning (reported through our app) 44.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app) 42.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app)

42.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V)

39.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported through our app) 48.1 km from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app) 42.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) (reported through our app) Zagreb (41.8 km NWNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported through our app) 18.9 km from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app)

Zagreb / ​​Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Zagreb / ​​very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Zagreb / ​​MMI (MMI IV) / Single head rise / 1-2 sec

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we search through millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

Try our free app!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos