Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.1 earthquake – Petringa, Sisak-Moslavina, 42 km southeast of Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday February 18, 2021 1:08 pm (GMT +1)





February 18 12:11 UTC: First to report: GFZ 3 minutes later February 18 12:15: Epicenter corrected 3.3 km (2.1 mi) toward S.18 Feb 12:16: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.1 .

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:08 pm local time near Zagreb, Croatia, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), according to preliminary data, the earthquake occurred in a shallow area. Depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports, based on initial seismic data, the earthquake may have been felt. By many people in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Hasina (District 360) located one kilometer from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. Maybe I felt a weak tremor. In Petringa (population 13,900) located 9 km from the epicenter, Sisak (population 35,700) at 13 km, Velika Gorica (35,100 inhabitants) at 26 km, Sisvette (population 52,400) 37 km away, Donggrad (Population. 37,000) 39 km, Zagreb (699,000 inhabitants) 39 km. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak shaking include Stenjevec (population 41,300) located 43 km from the epicenter, Zapresic (population 197,700) 51 km away, and Samobor (population 15,200) 51 km away .

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

42.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / MMI IV / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds: roar, a few seconds later, big vibration | 3 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app)

Zagreb, Dubrava (41.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds: First furniture starts to crack then this old swing starts …… not long but starts like one in December and fortunately it was short

Velika Malaqa / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5s: Boom sound and light vibration | 2 users found this interesting.

Odranski obrez, Zagreb (34.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Powerful vibration (MMI VI) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec: short but powerful | One user found this interesting.

Downtown Zagreb / ​​I didn’t feel: I was standing and moving a little so I didn’t feel the vibration, but I heard the firewood in my apartment (old building, second floor) creaking very loudly

37.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported by our app) Petrinja (5.4 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) (reported through our app) Karlovac (52.5 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

82 km east of the epicenter [Map] / No hair

Petringa (7.5 miles ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / difficult to describe complex movement / 5-10 seconds: strong vibration with tension (reported through our app) 15 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app) Klinča Sela (45.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5s (reported through our app) 194.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Do not feel (reported through our app) Desinić (86.2 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible (reported through our app) Zagreb, Gorenga Dubrava (42.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: sound like an explosion then a jolt in the waves (reported through our app) 38.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported with our app) Dugo Selo (36.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 s (reported through our app) 110.7 km SE from the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

40.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

41.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V)

39.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5s (reported through our app) 10.8 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) (reported through our app) Topolovac (15.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app) 48.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

20.3 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

33.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app) 52.5 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported through our app) 5.3 km SSE of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported through our app) 46.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible (reported through our app) 41.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): Underfoot shaking (reported through our app) 28.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) (reported with our app)

87.9 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / No hair

46.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s (reported through our app) Zagreb, 19. Floor (37.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / crackle, shake / 1-2 seconds (reported through our app) 37.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app) 41.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Zagreb (40.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

45.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app) 26.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app) 46.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

128.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

40.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

28.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

402.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec

Zagreb (47.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, vibration

39.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported through our app) Zagreb (39.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported through our app) 40.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / single / very short lateral vibration (reported through our app) 12.9 kilometers east from the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app) Sisak (12 km east from the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, tremor (reported through our app) 9.4 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app) 29.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild tremor (MMI IV) / crackle, shake / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app) 44.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app) 28.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app)

Zagreb / ​​Didn’t feel: I was in the building in the center of Zagreb

Zagreb / ​​MMI II / Single side vibration: short sound, 2-second vibration

Zagreb / ​​Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Boil / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

sesvete / no hair

Zagreb / ​​weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 2-5 sec

Rogaska Slatina / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Very short

Varazdin / very weak vibration (MMI II) / clank, vibration / very short

Plisevica, Jastrebarsko 10450 / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 p

Zagreb / ​​Light vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 s

Zagreb / ​​Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Boil / Soft Vibration (MMI IV)

Zagreb / ​​MMI II / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Weak vibration

Stary Broad, Croatia / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, Shaking / 5-10 seconds

Zagreb / ​​Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Bearinga / MMI / Horizontal swing (side) / 5-10 sec

Zagreb / ​​Weak shaking (MMI III)

Zagreb / ​​Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Zagreb / ​​Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking

Zagreb / ​​Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Zagreb / ​​Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Maribor / weak vibration (MMI III)

Zagreb, city center / MMI IV / 10-15 seconds

Zagreb / ​​Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Zagreb / ​​Light vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 s

Zagreb / ​​Weak shaking (MMI III)

Petringa / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec

Zagreb / ​​Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Zagreb / ​​Weak shaking (MMI III)

Novi Marof / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

Faradin / Light shake (MMI IV) / 2-5 p

Zagreb / ​​Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Zagreb / ​​Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (side) swing / 2-5 seconds

Zagreb / ​​Weak shaking (MMI III)

Karlovac / very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Lucavic, Flica Gorica / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Complex Roll (tilt in multiple directions) / 5-10 seconds

Zagreb / ​​Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5s

Zagreb / ​​Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we search through millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

Try our free app!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos