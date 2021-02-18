Facebook bans news in Australia as the fight with the government intensifies





What is Facebook without news? People and publishers in Australia are finding it. Facebook (FB) has prevented Australians from finding or sharing news about its service, escalating its struggle with the government, which could have far-reaching consequences in the country and around the world. The social media company said on Wednesday that Australian people and publishers will no longer be able to share or view news from local or international outlets. The decision seems to be the most restrictive behavior Facebook has ever taken against content publishers. The company’s activity has come after months of tensions with the Australian government, which has proposed legislation that would force technology platforms to pay for the publication of news content. CNN’s Brian Stelter reported. #BrianStelter #FirstMove #CNNBusiness.



source