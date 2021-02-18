An earthquake of average magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale 57 km south of Harara, Japan / Volcano Discovery





Thursday, February 18, 2021 10:29

10:29 AM

4.2 Earthquake Feb 18 7:09 pm (GMT +9)

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Hirara, Miyakojima-shi, Okinawa, Japan was reported just 12 minutes ago by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred 30 kilometers below the epicenter early in the evening of Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 7:09 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and revise their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have occurred have felt extremely weak tremor including Hirara (population 34400) located 57 km from the epicenter.

