Robinhood CEO will testify before Congress – BBC News





Investing in Robinhood apps on your phone has been as easy as making a game. Now, U.S. lawmakers want to burn the CEO of the app. On Thursday, the U.S. Financial Services Commission will question Vladimir Tenev and other companies that participated in last month's GameStop stock rally. The audience is driven by concerns about the basic fairness of the modern Washington marketplace. Michelle Fleury of the BBC has explained how it works.

