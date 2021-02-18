Istanbul earthquake hits 200 thousand buildings and 3 million people





A team from the Istanbul metropolitan municipality submitted a report to parliament on Thursday on the fallout from a potential earthquake in the capital, revealing catastrophic forecasts.

The report was jointly prepared by the municipalities of Avcilar and Esenler region in Istanbul and submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Earthquake Measures. It revealed that 200,000 buildings will suffer medium or high-level damage, which is likely to affect around 3 million Istanbul residents.

Istanbul, with a population of over 15 million, is the most populated city in Turkey and is constantly at risk of earthquakes. Multiple studies show that the city will inevitably suffer from one strong earthquake, and experts warn that it is not a matter of “if” but “when”.

A recent municipality report said that the number of structurally unsound buildings has risen dramatically. While it quadrupled in Avcilar, the number doubled in the remote Silivri district.

There are about 1.16 million buildings in Istanbul, and a possible earthquake will make at least 20% of them unusable, while some of them will collapse, said Tayfun Kahraman of the Department of Urban Transformation in Istanbul Municipality.

Kahraman indicated that 48,000 buildings are expected to be severely damaged in the earthquake, adding that the infrastructure for water and gas delivery will also face problems.

The earthquake will inflict approximately 120 billion Turkish liras ($ 17 billion) in economic losses. Of course, this number will be increased with more effects. Because this earthquake will affect the entire Turkish economy. I hope we will not face such a situation in Istanbul.

The report suggested improving Istanbul’s infrastructure and transportation network, including highways, bridges and bridges. It also recommended developing a road map for drinking water and utilities and a strategy for its distribution.

Kahraman said that the municipality has already prepared a groundwater map in Istanbul, and is working on a system to link this groundwater with temporary housing areas.

Speaking during the presentation, Ibrahim Aslan, Director of the Urban Transformation Department at Esenler Municipalities, said that most of the buildings in the area were constructed during the era of migration from rural areas to major cities in the 1970s and 1980s without proper engineering and planning. He added that the average building age in the neighborhood is 33.

Istanbul was hit by an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude in 2019, the largest in recent memory. Although the tremors were minor, they were enough to push people onto the streets, as memories of the 1999 earthquake are still fresh. Many spent a few nights outside before the aftershocks faded.

Turkey has suffered from devastating earthquakes in the past, including the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Gilguk in 1999. More than 17,000 people were killed in the greater region. The country is among the most seismically active in the world located on several active fault lines, the most destructive of which is the North Anatolian Fault (NAF), the meeting point of the Anatolian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

The Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning already has an ambitious nationwide project to improve building and safety standards for 689,658 homes, shops and offices.

Over the past eight years, the Ministry has evacuated or demolished 673,000 of those units, while work continues on the remaining buildings.

The government has allocated more than 15 billion Turkish liras ($ 2 billion) for “urban transformation” projects that covered nearly 5 million people in more than 1.3 million housing units. The operation aims to provide safe homes for at least 45% of the population.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos