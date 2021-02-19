Half of pregnant women “don’t feel safe at work” in the coronavirus pandemic





There were more signs that the blockade is working today, as Imperial College research estimates that infections have dropped by more than two-thirds since January. The prevalence of the virus is at levels similar to September last year, but the number of cases in hospitals in the first full week of February was higher than at the peak of the first wave. Data from the last 24-hour government show that another 454 people have died with Covid, bringing the total to more than 119,000 in the UK. There have been another 12,000 new cases in the UK and an additional 482,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday, which means more than 16 million people have received the first dose. Tonight, we conducted an exclusive survey of pregnant women, revealing that more than half say they don’t feel safe at work and more than a quarter have not done a Covid-related risk assessment. .



source