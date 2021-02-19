US Geological Survey: A “small swarm” of periodic earthquakes reported Wednesday at Mount Rainier | News





The US Geological Survey recently reported that a “small swarm” of earthquakes occurred on Wednesday at Mount Rainier. The activity represents a typical increase in seismic activity reported annually in the region.

“While the seismic activity represents a temporary spike in activity, Mount Rainier is still at normal levels of activity in the background,” the US Geological Survey wrote on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

The hike is a reminder of the region rich in volcanic activity found in the Cascade Mountain Range. It is driven by the Pacific plate contrasting with North America. Today the range contains approximately 2,900 volcanic features, according to the USGS.

Rainier’s small swarm – which totaled 20 earthquakes, as recorded by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network – first began on Wednesday, February 17, at around 3:13 PM and lasted about five hours. One earthquake was reported the following day.

The maximum magnitude of earthquakes was reported at M2.5 at a depth of 1 km below the surface (for comparison, the 2001 Nisqually earthquake measured at M6.8). The US Geological Survey says the February 17 earthquakes were not being felt at surface level.

“The most famous swarm occurred between September 20 and September 22, 2009, when more than 1,000 earthquakes were detected,” the US Geological Survey wrote. “ Since the early 1980s, the seismic activity of Mount Rainier has been monitored by the PNSN and the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory via a network of seismic stations located 20 km (12 miles) from Mount Rainier, including the new ones that were installed late last year to help discover Avalanches (volcanic mud flow). “

Recent data led scientists to believe that earthquakes stem from defects in hydrothermal fluids “greasing” inside the rocks below the mountain.

Seven Cascade volcanoes have erupted since the start of the 18th century, according to the United States Geological Survey, the most famous – and most extreme – of which was the eruption of Mount St. Helens in the spring of 1980.

Due to its proximity to a high population, Mount Rainier is listed among nine volcanoes in the range with a “very high” threat, according to a 2018 USGS study.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos