Ted Cruz travels to Cancun because the Texans remain powerless





As Senator Ted Cruz and his family traveled to Cancun, Mexico, he confirmed this to CNN in a statement that his winter disaster in his home state had left millions without power and water. A Texas Republican said in a statement that he flew one night because his daughters “asked him to take a trip with friends.” “Leaving school for a week, our girls asked us to take a trip with friends. I wanted to be a good father, so I flew with them last night and I’m flying this afternoon,” the statement said. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the last point of what happened in Texas. We want our strength once again, our water turned on and our homes warm. My team and I will continue to use all resources to keep Texans informed and safe.” Cruz gave Covid-19 a negative before returning, an aide told CNN. His statement came after several Twitter users posted photos of Cruz and his family on a flight to Houston Airport and Cancun, Mexico. #CNNNewsroom #CNN #New.



