A major earthquake may shake St. Louis in the next 50 years





Street. Louis, Missouri – What are the odds of an earthquake near St. Louis? There is an active area nearby called the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It is the most active area east of the Rocky Mountains, and it has a dark history.

There was a series of earthquakes from 1811 to 1812 with a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale. They’ve been triggered by a crack line in Missouri shoe.

When tectonic plates move across the Earth, they release energy underground. That sends out Earth-shaking vibrations.

Earthquakes are measured by magnitude from the energy released on a scale of 1-10. Anything over six shakes local buildings with potential damage. Anything over seven is true colossal, has a lot of damage and can be felt for hundreds of miles.

“We know for a fact that it’s active.” Geoff Briggs, director of the Missouri seismic program, said, “The big boys will come one day.

The 21st century could see a much greater impact than a large earthquake.

“Unlike 200 years ago, there are now millions of people living in this vicinity,” Briggs said. “If a major event happened now like what happened in 1811 and 1812, the vibration and damage would be completely felt throughout the region. There would be millions of people without electricity, without water for days or even weeks.”

There is a 25 to 40 percent chance of an earthquake with a magnitude of six or greater than the New Madrid region in the next 50 years. The chance that a size is seven or greater ranges from 7-10 percent.

The Missouri National Guard routinely conducts exercises and tries to inform the public.

“If you can now take steps to reduce the chance of things falling for you, that is really the most important thing you can do to prepare yourself,” Briggs said.

