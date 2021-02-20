The traveling Nasa Perseverance sends the first images of Mars as it begins its search for past life





“The tremendous heat of the entrance and the 11 G force – and the way we headed through the atmosphere of Mars.” (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

NASA Mission Control scientists could barely contain their excitement when Perseverance Rover sent them the first color images of the red planet. Rover’s successful landing on the planet was the end of a seven-month journey through space, covering nearly 34 million kilometers. Now NASA hopes that its mission to look for clues to ancient life will change the whole way we view the universe. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



