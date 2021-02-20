Global Earthquake Report for Saturday 20 February 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Saturday, February 20, 2021

05:20 am

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 20, 2021

Summary: 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 33 earthquakes 4.0+, 108 earthquakes 3.0+, 254 earthquakes 2.0+ (400 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 5 earthquakes, 4+: 33 earthquakes, score 3+: 108 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 254 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 5.3 x 1013 Joules (14.6 GWh, i.e. Equivalent to 12,559 tons of TNT or 0.8 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.6 Bering Sea earthquake, 127 miles southwest of Adak, Western Aleutians County, Alaska, USA , February 18, 2021 11:11 PM (GMT -10) # 2: 5.5 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, February 19, 2021 7:14 pm (GMT +13) # 3: 5.3 Coral Sea earthquake, 71 km west of Port Vila , Shifa District, Vanuatu, February 19, 2021 8:20 PM (GMT +11) # 4: 5.3 Coral Sea earthquake, 85 km west of Port Vila, Sheva County, Vanuatu, February 20, 2021 1:44 PM (GMT +11) # 5: 5.0 North Pacific Earthquake, 113 km east of Hashinohe, Aomori, Japan Feb 20, 2021 2:16 a.m. (GMT +10 # 6: 4.9 South Atlantic earthquake Feb 19, 2021 5:34 a.m. (GMT -1) # 7 : 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, 71 km north West of La Serena, in Provincia de Elqui, Coquimbo Region, Chile, February 19, 2021 3:54 am (GMT -3) # 8: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, February 19, 2021 7:31 pm (GMT +11) # 9: 4.8 Bering Sea Earthquake, 117 miles west of Adak, Western Aleutians County, Alaska, USA, February 18, 2021 11:19 pm (GMT -10) # 10: Egypt 4.6 earthquake February 19, 2021 10:40 am (GMT) +2) Earthquakes felt: # 1: 4.2 Grant County Earthquake, 41 miles north of Enid, Garfield County, Oklahoma, USA Feb 19, 2021 7:56 am (GMT -6) – 205 Reports # 2: 4.5 Santiago Earthquake, 47 km northeast of Santiago de Chile, Provincia de Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan, Chile, February 19, 2021 8:49 am (GMT -3)) – 18 Report No. 3: 5.3 Coral Sea earthquake, 85 km west of Port Vila, Shiva County, Vanuatu, February 20, 2021 1:44 PM (GMT +11) – 8 Reports # 4: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, 71 km northwest of La Serena, Provincia de Elqui, Coquimbo Region, Chile, February 19, 2021 , 3:54 a.m. (GMT -3) – 6 Reports # 5: 5.3 Coral CAE earthquake, 71 km west of Port Vila, Sheva County, Vanuatu, February 19, 2021 8:20 p.m. (GMT +11) – 5 reports No. 6: 2.7 Novi Vinodolsky Earthquake, 46 km southeast of Rijeka, Croatia, February 19, 2021 2:34 pm (GMT +1) – 5 Reports # 7: 4.4 South Pacific earthquake, 58 km west of Valparaiso, Chile, February 19, 2021 5 : 48 a.m. (GMT -5) – 4 Reports # 8: 4.4 Indian Ocean earthquake, 117 km south of Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, February 20, 2021 12:29 a.m. (GMT +8) – 3 reports # 9: 4.1 Kali region Seismicity, 37 km southeast of Molayk, Sajing District, Myanmar (Burma), February 20, 2021 6:31 am (GMT +6: 30) – Two reports No. 10: 2.1 earthquake 8 km southeast of Ratliff City, Oklahoma, USA, February 19, 2021 12:19 PM (GMT -6) – Two reports No. 11: 5.6 Bering Sea earthquake, 127 miles southwest of Adak, West Allotteans County, Alaska, USA, February 18, 2021 11:11 PM (GMT -10) Two Reports No. 12: 3.0 Maqatul Earthquake Inyo, 31 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, Kern County, California, USA, February 19, 2021 12:52 am (GMT -8) – Two reports # 13: 4.1 Oshima Gon earthquake, 10.2 km east of Nazi, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan, February 20, 2021 6:03 a.m. (GMT +9) – Two reports No. 14: 3.4 earthquake 13 km northwest of Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela, February 19, 2021 4:03 pm (GMT -4) – Two reports – Earthquake statistics:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News Summary: 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 29 earthquakes 4.0+, 111 earthquakes 3.0+, 247 earthquakes 2.0+ (394 total) … Read all An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale has been reported near Molajk, District of Molayk, Sagaing region , Myanmar (Burma) just 20 minutes ago by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 105 km below the epicenter early in the morning of Saturday 20 February 2021 at 6:01 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Read all, what is the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! … read everything

