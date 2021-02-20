Breaking with Biden Trump, he confirms transatlantic ties





As he sought a sharp break from his predecessor’s “America First” policies, often in dire disagreements, escalating trade wars and rejecting established conflict prevention systems, President Joe Biden on Friday reaffirmed the U.S. global leadership, its alliance power and the strength of democracy in the U.S. and abroad. He has made a passing reference to Iran, saying the US is ready to re-participate in the nuclear deal negotiations, but has not provided a timetable. Although the U.S. has said it remains committed to turning Afghanistan into a haven for terrorists, it did not explain its plans to withdraw U.S. troops. Instead, his remarks were meant as a broad statement to support US-Europe ties after four years in the desert. #Biden #CNN #Internal Policy.



