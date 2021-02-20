Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.5 earthquake – Burreiro, 26 km northeast of Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, February 20, 2021 6:15 pm (GMT +13)





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 4.5 at a depth of 25 km

February 20 05:17 UTC: First to report: GEONET (New Zealand) 2 minutes later. 20 February 05:20: Hypocenter depth was recalculated from 24.3 to 24.5 km (15.1 to 15.2 miles). Epicenter location corrected 2.5 km (1.5 mi) towards ESE 20 Feb 05:22: magnitude recalculated from 4.5 to 4.6. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 24.5 to 24.4 km (15.2 to 15.2 miles). Epicenter location corrected 1.2 km (0.7 mi) northwest towards February 20 05:24: magnitude recalculated from 4.6 to 4.5. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 24.4 to 24.6 km (15.2 to 15.3 miles).

Updated Saturday, February 20, 2021, 05:21

4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Wellington, New Zealand

Earthquake 4.5 Feb 20 6:15 pm (GMT +13)

The New Zealand Earthquake and Geological Survey Commission (GeoNet) reported a 4.5-magnitude earthquake in New Zealand near Wellington, Wellington City, just 6 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the evening of Saturday 20 February 2021 at 6:15 pm local time at a shallow depth of 24.5 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service has identified a second report from the Euro-Mediterranean region. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the 4.5 magnitude earthquake also, and based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak vibration was probably felt in Upper Hutt (population 38,400) located 9 km from the epicenter, Boreiro (population 50,900) 10 km away, Lower Hutt (101,200) 14 km away, Piton (population 6,600) 16 km away, Paraparaumu (25,300) is 21 km, Khandallah (population 8,500) 21 km, Wellington (381,900) 26 km, and Levin (population: 19,800) 58 km. Other cities or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake was likely felt as a very weak earthquake include Masterton (slope 20700) located 61 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available If you are in the area, please send your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: February 20, 2021 05:15:06 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Saturday, February 20, 2021 6:15 pm (GMT +13) Size: 4.5 Depth: 24.6 km Latitude / Center longitude: 41.08883 degrees South / 174.95004 ° E (Porirua City, Wellington, New Zealand) Nearest volcano: Ruapehu (208 km / 129 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 10 km (6 mi) ENE of Porirua (population: 50,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 10 km (6 mi) northwest of Upper Hutt (Population: 38,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 14 km (9 miles) north of Lower Hutt (Population: 101,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Paraparaumu (Pop: 25300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 26 km (16 miles) north of Wellington (pop: 381900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) southwest of Utake (population: 6,090) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) southwest of Levin (Manawatu and Wanganui) (population: 19,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 61 km (38 mi) WSW from Masterton (population: 20,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 mi) south of Palmerston North (Manawatu Wanganui) (Population: 76,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 332 km (206 mi) northeast of Christchurch (Canterbury) (population: 363,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear skies of 19.2 ° C (67 ° F), humidity: 80%, winds: 4 m / s (8 knots) from NNW.Basic data source: GEONET (NZ) (Earthquake Commission and Geological Survey New Zealand) Rated energy released: 3.5 x 1011 joules (98.6 MWh, equivalent to 84.8 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the same earthquake has been reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4,525 kmNew ZealandGEONET (NZ) M 4,349 kmCOOK STRAIT, NEW ZEALANDEMSCM 4,336 km7 km ENE of Porirua, New ZealandUSGSUser Reports of this earthquake (20)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Stokes Valley, Loire Hut (8.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Shake and roll / 10-15 seconds: He was watching the news and felt the first vibration as a vibration. The second jolt was a strong, shivering rolling motion that took some time to stabilize. Panic broke off and water fell into the fish ponds. | 8 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) 19 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Mild tremor (MMI IV): An earthquake followed by two small tremors was at Romati Beach 5 users found this interesting. (Reported through our app) Paraparaumu Beach (23.5 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III): Creaking for a second from the frame of the house, rattling like a truck on the road as it approached 3 seconds ago, not feeling any movement on the ground floor level on the concrete floor slab | One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app)

Waikanae / Didn’t feel: The first thing I knew about the earthquake was from TV. Usually we feel earthquakes of more than 2.9, but there is no noise or vibration. | One user found this interesting.

Mazola 5011 mode / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 1-2 seconds: very slight horizontal shake for less than 1 second, pauses, and very weak horizontal vibration for about 2 seconds.

Biton (14.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported through our app) 26.6 km SSW from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds (reported with our app)

Lower Hut (12.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very strong vibration (MMI VII)

17.6 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 sec: short sharp jolt.

131.4 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app) 15.7 km SSW from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported through our app) 17.8 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds (reported with our app)

Victoria University Library / No Poetry

aotea / not feel

Ngo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head projection / Extra short

aotea / not feel

Ascot Park / MMI V / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Paraparaumu / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Seaton Wellington / MMI IV / 2-5 sec

Paraparaumu / Mild vibration (MMI V): I felt it was coming

