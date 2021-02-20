What can we expect to make it easier to block Boris Johnson’s path? – BBC Newsnight





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend the weekend finishing his “roadmap” for easing Covid restrictions in England and opening up the economy. The government is “crushing the numbers” ahead of Monday’s announcement, said Foreign Ministry Minister James Cleverly. New data suggest that vaccines have reduced transmission rates. So what can we expect from the Prime Minister’s announcement next week? Newsnight’s Policy Editor, Lewis Goodall, reported. Faisal Islam is joined by SAGE advisor and director of the UCL Behavior Change Center, Professor Susan Michie, University of Manchester modeler, Professor Thomas House and Conservative MP Alberto Costa. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

