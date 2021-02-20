JAL Ups Domestic Trips Amidst Earthquakes and Express Train Suspension





Japan Airlines (JAL) will continue to perform additional services for various parts of Tohoku and increase the size of its aircraft starting from February 22. These decisions are based on the fact that the Tohoku-Hokkaido Shinkansen Railway was partially suspended due to the earthquake off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture on February 13th.

More than 180 people were injured after a strong earthquake hit the coast of Fukushima. Photo: Getty Images

The Shinkansen high-speed rail line is expected to operate again from the 24th of this month. Therefore, Japan’s national carrier will conduct additional flights until February 24 and increase until February 27. In addition, there will be an assessment of the continuation of these moves on demand.

According to Aviation Wire, the additional flights will operate on four routes, namely, Haneda Sendai, Hanamaki, Yamagata Line and Omori Line.

Between Haneda and Sendai, there will be three round-trip flights every day on the 22nd and 23rd. These flights will be carried out by Boeing 737-800. Haneda will make two round trips to Hanamak on the 22nd and 24th. These will be operated by the E190. Between Haneda and Yamagata, there will be two round-trip flights every day on 22 and 24 and three round-trip flights on day 23. E190 will also operate these flights. Haneda-Aomori will have two round-trip flights on day 23 and one round-trip on day 24. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be used here.

Moreover, during the period from 22 to 27, capacity will be increased on four tracks, namely, Haneda Aomori, Misawa, Itami Sendai and Sendai Sapporo (New Chitose).

The airline will operate its Boeing 737 aircraft well. Image: simple flying changes across the board

The move comes amid restructuring within the entire company. The carrier shared this week that in order to respond to the rapid changes occurring in the aviation industry, it must act quickly to deliver and meet the needs of its diverse customer segment.

In addition to focusing on digitization to achieve maximum efficiency within the company, the carrier aims to build a new sustainable business foundation that can withstand the post-COVID era outside of the current business model of carriers, cargo and shipping companies. As a result, the JAL Group today announced several revisions to its corporate structure, which include reorganizing the existing marketing division and introducing a new business model focused on finance, retail and trade. ”Aviation.

“The company will restructure its existing administrative division for road marketing and passenger sales and introduce four new divisions with specific key roles: route marketing, passenger sales and marketing, customer experience, and the mileage and lifestyle business division.”

In response to the earthquake, Japan Airlines has operated additional domestic flights since February 14th. Photo: Getty Images, take action

All in all, it is clear that JAL is proactive with its approach both locally and wider. The carrier will undoubtedly be hoping for a better environmental and social climate as the year progresses.

Simple Flying contacted Japan Airlines to comment on its flight schedule. We will update the article with any other announcements from the carrier.

What do you think of the Japan Airlines domestic flight schedule for the next few months? Do you feel increasing the number of flights is a good move for the airline? Let us know what you think of the situation in the comments section.

