Climate change: how much did the US economy cost in 2020? – BBC News

1 min ago

In 2020, hurricanes, forest fires, and storms became more expensive, causing billions of dollars in damage, including 22 extreme weather conditions that cost the U.S. more than a billion dollars. Since records began in 1980, billions of dollars worth of climate catastrophes are much more frequent and have cost the U.S. economy a total of $ 1.875 billion in those four decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

