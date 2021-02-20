A 5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes 16 km southeast of Shikotan, Russia, late at night / Discovery Volcano





See also: monthly reports

Saturday, February 20, 2021, 13:43

13:43 PM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

5.3 Earthquake Feb 20 11:23 pm (GMT +10)

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was reported late at night near Shikotan, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the earthquake struck on Saturday February 20, 2021 at 11:23 pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 How many. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) that recorded the magnitude 5.2 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, many people may have felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Shikotan (popup 2100) located 16 km from the epicenter, one should have felt the earthquake as a slight shaking. In Yuzhno-Kurilsk (population 6,500) located 89 km from the epicenter, Utrada (population 3,200) is 91 km, and Nemuru (31200) is 114 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and time: February 20, 2021 11:23 PM (GMT +10) local time (February 20, 2021 13:23 GMT) Size: 5.6 Depth: 80.0 km Latitude / Longitude: 43.4 degrees north / 146.84 degrees east (north ocean Pacific, Russia) Preliminary data source: EMSC Previous news, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was reported near Madang, Madang Province, Papua New Guinea, just 24 minutes ago by the US Geological Survey, which is one of the main international agencies monitoring Seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 150 km below the epicenter on the evening of Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 9:57 pm local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all A 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the evening on Saturday 20 February 2021 at 7:04 pm local time near Sorong, West Papua, Indonesia, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). … Read all USGS reports of a 3.1-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Chicalon, Matanuska-Susitna County, Alaska, just 12 minutes ago. The earthquake struck late at night on Friday February 19, 2021 at 11:33 pm local time at a very shallow depth of 2.3 miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 8:33 pm local time near Christchurch, Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand, according to GeoNet. … Read all Just 18 minutes ago, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Los Angeles, Provincia de Peobio, Del Puebio, Chile. The tremor was recorded early on Saturday morning February 20, 2021 at 4:11 am local time, at an average depth of 83.1 km below the surface. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos